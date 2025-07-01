Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie Trilogy Confirms Its First Big Event

The first of the three movies in the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy is set to hit Japanese theaters soon, and ahead of its release, a trailer has been unveiled, highlighting the major events that will be featured in the upcoming film. As anticipated, the movie will follow the Demon Slayer Corps as they face off against hordes of demons while navigating their way toward the ultimate villain, Muzan Kibutsuji. The key obstacles standing in their way are Muzan’s most powerful subordinates, the Upper Moons. With three of the six Upper Moon demons already eliminated, the remaining top three will serve as the final and most formidable threats.

Given that the final battle is spread across three installments, it was expected that the major confrontations would be divided accordingly, reserving the ultimate showdown with Muzan for the final movie. Thus, the first two films will each spotlight a major battle with the Upper Moon demons, and the trailer makes it clear that while Upper Moon Two, Doma, will appear confronting Shinobu Koucho, it is Upper Moon Three, Akaza, confronting Tanjiro Kamado, will be the main event in the first movie. This direction makes perfect sense, as his confrontation serves as a fitting opening to the climactic arc.

The First Movie’s Main Event Will Feature Tanjiro Confronting the Demon Who Killed Rengoku

Akaza was the first Upper Rank Demon ever to appear during the events of the Mugen Train, emphasizing just how formidable the Upper Moons truly are. His arrival made a lasting impact, as he killed one of the strongest Hashira, Rengoku. Akaza exuded a level of terror unlike anything the Demon Slayers had faced before, and his martial arts-based fighting techniques set him apart from the other demons. However, what truly elevates his appearance and upcoming confrontation with Tanjiro is their shared history rooted in Rengoku’s death. Ever since that moment, fans have anticipated their clash, and with the trailer placing significant focus on Akaza, it’s clear that this will be the first major event of the story.

This confrontation makes perfect sense, as the protagonist, Tanjiro, is destined to face the main villain later in a classic shonen style; he will need a power boost to prepare for that final battle, and defeating Akaza will give him the power upgrade. With Giyu Tomioka, another fan favorite character, also joining him in this fight, few other battles can match the scale or intensity of this one. Moreover, Akaza stands as one of the most popular demons in the Demon Slayer franchise, surpassing even the final villain in terms of fan appeal. This upcoming showdown, fueled by Tanjiro’s vengeance and set to explore Akaza’s tragic backstory in typical Demon Slayer fashion, is by far going to be the first major event in the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie trilogy.