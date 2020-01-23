Boruto Explains How Kawaki and Kara Regenerate

The war between Konoha and the villainous organization of Kara is heating up. With the seventh Hokage, Naruto, sealed up within a prison created by the Kara leader, Jigen, Team Seven has gone on a rescue mission in order to return him to the Hidden Leaf Village. Though they’ve come into contact with Naruto’s seal, they have hit quite the obstruction in the form of Boro, the largest member of Kara who is giving Boruto and his friends quite a fight in their effort to rescue the Hokage. Now, as the fight continues, a certain ability held by both Boro and Kawaki is dissected.

Warning! Spoilers for chapter 42 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ manga are to follow, so if you want to go into these events fresh, steer clear!

As Kawaki has joined with Team 7, the new iteration of Boruto’s ninja team have been putting up a good fight against Boro. Though the member of Kara has let loose a “Dark Mist” filled with a deadly virus, some quick thinking on Sarada Uchiha’s behalf has given the team an opening, but not much of one. Thanks in part to Boro’s insane regeneration ability, even blowing off his head and upper torso wasn’t enough to end the battle as the large antagonist was able to spring back to life!

While Sarada and Kawaki think of a plan, the one time Kara member dissects just why his brethren, and himself, are able to regenerate from nearly any wound. The scientist Amado re-engineered the bodies of the disciples of Kara, making it so that the bigger they are, the more powerful they become. With their forms able to regenerate from any wound, each Kara member holds a “core” that grants them this ability and needs to be destroyed in order to finish off the combatant.

As Sarada unloads a Chidori on what she believes to be Boro’s core, we’ll have to wait until the next installment in order to see if they were successful at getting around these terrifying regenerative abilities.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.