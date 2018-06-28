‘Naruto’ Just Gave Boruto a Milestone Costume Change

The latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations may be called “Sasuke’s Secret Weapon”, but the bulk of the episode actually deals with the fallout of the Hidden Leaf Shinobi’s showdown with a new faction of of the Otsutsuki clan – an attack that left Naruto in dire straits. It’s revealed that Naruto was actually captured by the Otsutsuki, and the regret Boruto feels leads him to make some milestone costume changes:

As you can see in the image above, Boruto finally takes the step of donning the iconic orange, blue, and white jacket that his father Naurto wore as a young man. And It’s not just a fan-service callback, but an important step in Boruto’s evolution as a character.

Up until now in the Boruto anime, the young shinobi has been openly hostile towards his father’s old jacket, remarking in an earlier episode that it was “so lame,” and throwing it out of the window of the Uzumaki home, after Naruto failed to make an appearance at an all-important birthday celebration. Naruto’s old duds were recovered from the street by Sasuke, who advised Boruto to not only focus on who Naruto was in his adult role as the 7th Hokage, but to also learn more about who his father was as a young man. By donning the jacket, Boruto has begun a process of doing exactly that, and his first lesson is that Naruto used to find himself at exactly these kinds of low points.

The costume milestone doesn’t end there: Boruto lost his headband when his father disqualified him as a ninja for cheating in the Chunin Exams – so Sasuke gives Boruto the headband that he himself once tossed away. Not only does Boruto get costumed in heirlooms honoring his two great mentors (Naurto and Sasuke) – he also gets a chance to prove himself worthy of their shared legacy.

“Sasuke’s Secret Weapon” reveals that Sasuke has a plan: he will take the remaining members of the Five Kages, and Boruto himself, and launch a rescue mission to save Naruto, in the upcoming (and appropriately titled) episode, “Rescuing Naruto!”

