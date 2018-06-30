‘Naruto’ Fans Are Emotional Over ‘Boruto’s Epic Costume Callback

The latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations delivered a moment that Naruto fans have long waited to see, as Boruto finally wore Naruto’s signature orange jacket, fully accepting his father and ready to step into his shoes.

The costume change was a major connective moment between Boruto and Naruto, and Sasuke even got in on the act! The shadowy shinobi gave Boruto his old ninja headband, to replace the one Boruto lost in disgrace during the Chunin Exams. The combination was enough to make Boruto’s mother Hinata start seeing double, as she realizes just how much the young ninja really does echo a young Naruto.

Needless to say, Naruto fans are reacting to this milestone moment of Boruto in a big way – which you can see for yourself, below!

The Quick Overview

This fan breaks the situation down pretty succinctly:

Boruto cheated, disqualified by Naruto who’s now in a brink of death. B takes N’s jacket. Sasuke reinstates him w his own headband and now Hinata sees Naruto in Boruto ❤️?? #NarutoLives lol pic.twitter.com/2VgIoQqjWJ — Val ⚡️ (@_KatValencia) June 29, 2018

The Feels

For fans who have been with the Naruto saga since the beginning, this tapped into a well of emotions:

i cried watching hinata watch boruto wear naruto’s old jacket i’m shameless pic.twitter.com/KJe4B92yI3 — sandy (@hyuugaelitist) June 29, 2018

The Right Direction

A lot of fans are recognizing this as the moment that the annoying bratty Boruto is starting the heel turn toward the badass shinobi we met in the very first scene of the series. ?

Sasuke’s scratched headband and Naruto’s old jacket. Boruto taking on the batons to be the next gen goat. pic.twitter.com/MBKDe6uKkJ — Glenn (@SpecsDaBeast) June 28, 2018

Jacket Continuity

No doubt this topic of continuity will be a big fan discussion – let us know your thoughts in the comments!

It’s still strange to see Boruto wearing Naruto’s old jacket. I thought it was torn to shreds before Shippuden started. At least Boruto is learning from his mistakes, and is finally being relied upon to save the village. And the world. pic.twitter.com/lQUoraRLCQ — Neji Hyuga (@CalmNeji) June 28, 2018

Fashion Goals

This fan immediately jumps into the “Who wore it best?” aspect of the discussion:

For the record, I think Boruto looks better wearing Naruto’s old jacket than the jacket he normally wears lol



And I didn’t grow up on Naruto so that’s not nostalgia talking, I legit think it looks good on him unzipped. — Son Noctis ?❌ (@SonNoctis) June 25, 2018

Inspiration

As you can see, the fandom artwork is now officially free to run with this image:

The Fears

Some eagle-eyed fans are noticing that this moment, combined with other clues from the Naruto saga, could be a major foreshadow to the deaths of both Sasuke and Naruto! ?

Daaaamnnn I’ll stop watching that shit if this happens. Sasuke’s death is confirmed as Boruto was carrying his jacket and his sword while fight Kawaki but don’t know if Naruto dies or not — . (@gharlejaa) June 24, 2018



*****

What did you think of this big Boruto moment? Are you excited for the next batch of episodes? Let us know in the comments!

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations streams new episodes weekly on Crunchyroll and Hulu.