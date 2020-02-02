Revealing Naruto Cosplay Imagines Kakashi’s Own Sexy Jutsu

Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto introduced a giant cast of characters over the course of its run, and 20 years after its initial debut these characters are still just as loved as ever. This is especially true for Kakashi Hatake, as this shinobi went on quite a journey over the course of the series. From a deadly assassin in his youth, to teacher in his adulthood, to Hokage, and now a hilariously retired figurehead in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Kakashi has undergone several different looks with each new change in his life, but as it turns out, he’s still got some looks to experiment with.

Naruto’s hilarious Sexy no Jutsu was one of the major running gags towards the beginning of the series, and as Boruto revealed during its big time travel arc, this technique (while ridiculous) has been passed onto both Konohamaru and Boruto too. But what if they weren’t the only ones to learn the Sexy no Jutsu? What if Kakashi experimented with it too?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Artist @joliejuless.cosplay (who you can find on Instagram here) imagined just that with a hilariously revealing new spin on Kakashi in which he not only learned the Sexy no Jutsu, but mastered it. Resulting in a new look for the fan favorite ninja that would certainly be a welcome cameo in the anime someday. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jolie Jules | Cosplay (@joliejuless.cosplay) on Jan 29, 2020 at 12:02pm PST

It wouldn’t be the oddest thing to see an older Kakashi playing around with a jutsu like this as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has shown that he’s living quite a different life now that he’s retired from being the Hokage. Although he’s still got a good head about him, the missions he’s on or consulting for are far less intense than before. As seen during the Hot Springs arc in which he and Might Guy toured around the Land of Fire with Mirai, he’s willing to let his hair down and be a bit goofy and pervy when he feels like.

So there’s still time for Kakashi’s own Sexy no Jutsu someday! Do you think Kakashi should debut a Sexy no Jutsu for real? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.