Boruto Teases the True Purpose of Kara

Though Boruto's anime is currently delayed thanks in part ot he coronavirus pandemic, the manga has been marching along at a steady clip and letting fans know more about the Kira Organization that will be making a big impression on the events of the television series shortly, giving readers a better understanding of what this villainous group is trying to accomplish! The nefarious rogue ninjas are lead by the mysterious Jigen, assembling a powerful collective of ninja that had a mysterious tie to the power boost known as "Karma" and with Amado seeking sanctuary, Konoha learns more about their origins!

Warning! If you haven't read Chapter 45 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into deep spoiler territory for the series and the motivations of Kara!

Amado, revealing himself to be the director of Research and Development for the Kara Organization, has offered Konoha the Hidden Leaf Village a truce as he searches for sanctuary. If Naruto and the rest of the village give him protection from Kara, Amado will tell them all the secrets of the villainous collective, to which the ninja agree. With the deal being hesitantly struck, the scientist begins detailing the true purpose of the Kara Organization and how it relates to the extraterrestrial threat that are the Otsutsuki.

The Otsutsuki have been a part of the Naruto franchise for quite a while before this current sequel series, appearing toward the end of Naruto: Shippuden as a part of Madara Uchiha and Obito's plan to take over the world. With Jigen being revealed to be a vessel for the world eating ninjas, the denizens of Konoha begin to realize how deadly serious this situation truly is and how Boruto is linked to them as well thanks to his bonding with the energy known as Karma.

With both Boruto and Jigen acting as vessels for the group of outer space ninjas, their plan is revealed by Amado to create a giant tree that will absorb all the chakra of a world and essentially feed it to the Otsutsuki by killing every last being on the planet. With the stakes seemingly never being higher, it's clear that Konoha is going to have one of the biggest fights on their hands when it comes to the Kara Organization.

What do you think of Kara's true purpose? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

