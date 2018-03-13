Naruto: ‘Boruto’ Reveals New Details About Kara

Boruto may be taking time with its anime, but the series isn’t slowing down its manga. Right now, the latter is far ahead of the show evenwith its monthly publication. With its Chunin Exam arc wrapped, the Boruto manga is delving into a new saga focused on a much larger conflict. And, to make things better, the series is also taking its new baddies out for a spin.

If you aren’t caught up with Boruto, you should know its 21st chapter dropped most recently. The release caught up with Boruto and the rest of Team 7 as they convened on a mission gone wrong. After being tasked with locating Konohamaru, Team 7 came face-to-face with Ao who revealed his allegiance to Kara. The shadowy organization has kept itself shrouded in secrecy, but chapter 21 helped fans learn a bit more about the group.

Halfway through the chapter, fans were reintroduced to one of Kara’s notable members. Kashin Koji appeared before Ao after the former Mist Village ninja went hunting for Team 7. Koji questioned the older man aggressively about whether he had any lingering emotions, and he was all too happy to hear Ao had burn them out.

“Splendid, so that’s the cognizance of a professional. I’m quite pleased to hear it. However, the same goes for them. As professional shinobi, it seems like they’ll try to defeat you with all their strength,” the Kara member explained.

This peculiar statement has some wondering whether Kara is made up of rogue ninjas or not. While readers know Koji is powerful and can use fire-type jutsu, his gladness over Ao and his professionalism has some thinking Koji isn’t totally familiar with the ninja world. Or, at the very least, how villages train their soldiers to bottle their emotions.

Of course, Koji also takes a moment to mention the vessel.

“Perhaps it’s only a matter of time before they get wind of the vessel. Because that will begin a scramble to acquire it,” the man said.

So far, there is no direct confirmation of what this vessel is, but fans can take a good guess. The now-lost item was originally being transported in a casket, and Kara’s obsession with tattoos will make audiences think way back to Boruto‘s premiere. The anime’s first episode housed a character named Kawaki, a man who seemingly brought the Leaf Village to its knees. Fans think the vessel may just be Kawaki, and it is only a matter of time before that theory gets confirmed or shot down.

Are you ready to learn more about Kara? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!