New Boruto Key Visual Hints At New Anime Arc Featuring Kawaki

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been trying to make up for lost time when it comes to adapting the events that have taken place in the manga with its anime, and it seems as if a big moment that fans have been waiting for in the series is about to take place as a new key visual hints at the arrival of Kawaki. With the Kara Organization taking its first steps to achieve its goals, the Hidden Leaf Village is caught in the crossfire as the latest arc focused on Boruto and Team 7 training in anticipation for a big re-match!

Kawaki, for those who might not be familiar, is an experiment of the Kara Organization, who are searching to create new vessels for the celestial ninjas known as the Otsutsuki, who have been a foil for the Hidden Leaf Village since first being revealed in Naruto: Shippuden. With Kawaki set on a path of destruction, he finds himself drawn to Konoha and eventually finds himself becoming a part of the Uzumaki Clan himself, adding a big new factor to the village in their fight against the nefarious collective of rogue ninja that are threatening the world!

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the new key visual that highlights art from the "Vessel Arc", featuring a look at not only Kawaki himself, but the members of the Kara Organization that will be playing an important role in the future of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime:

Currently, in the manga for the long-running Naruto franchise, Naruto, Sasuke, and Boruto are taking on the leader of the Kara Organization, Jigen, who is attempting to transfer bodies after initiating a power-up that makes him the most powerful ninja in the world at the cost of his life span. With spoilers beginning to find their way to social media, fans are crossing their fingers that the Seventh Hokage won't bite the bullet in this latest story arc as Naruto has had to unleash the full power of the nine-tailed fox in order to stand a chance of protecting his village!

