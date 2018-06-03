‘Naruto’ Just Teased Boruto’s Future Jutsu Potential

Boruto fans have been hooked to the anime series ever since Boruto: Naruto Next Generations began the Chunin Exams arc once covered in Boruto: Naruto the Movie. But the main core of the arc is Boruto’s training with Sasuke, which has just revealed a new hint about Boruto’s power.

Unlike Naruto, Boruto’s chakra is more geared toward lightning like Sasuke. Which means that he can eventually conjure his own powerful lightning jutsu, like the Chidori, through training.

In the latest episode of the series, Boruto resumes his training with Sasuke as he awaits the next round of the Chunin Exam tournament. Sasuke shows him the Chidori technique, and naturally Boruto is in love. He’s quickly deterred when the Sasuke tells him he needs to the Sharigan to use it, however.

But it turns out that Sasuke showed him the Chidori because Boruto’s chakra has a strong lightning affinity and that he should work to use jutsu seals that use Lightning Style. Boruto hates the idea of training to eventually gain a technique like the Chidori, but it is possible.

Though Sasuke does warn him about cutting corners in order to get stronger. He tells Boruto about his past of needing to gain strength by whatever means necessary, and how Naruto eventually saves him. Though he frames it as a story of a generic “man,” Naruto fans knew he was referring to himself.

Boruto fans have seen his spare use of Lightning Jutsu in the past, as he fought off the swordsman in the Hidden Mist Village with such techniques, but now the ground work has been laid to expand on the even further. It’ll surely make Boruto stand out from his father, who primarily used wind techniques, even more so. Which is what Boruto, and his fans, want from the series overall. But it’s not going to happen if he keeps using the Scientific Ninja Tool shortcuts.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.