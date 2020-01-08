Boruto Reveals the Reasoning Behind Sarada’s Promotion

The war against the organization of Kara runs hot in the recent story arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation’s manga as Boruto and the other members of Team 7 tangle with the powerful rogue ninja, Boro. Finding themselves up against a corner as they attempt to rescue the seventh Hokage, and father to Boruto, quick action has to be taken against the Kara member who has the ability to unleash a deadly “Dark Mist” and employ several other devastating ninjutsu attacks. With Team 7 coming to a conclusion, Sarada Uchiha has taken the reins of the mission and with good reason!

The daugher of Sasuke and Sakura has proved herself during several different missions during the sequel series to the Naruto franchise, but it hasn’t been until this recent rescue mission that the rest of her team has truly recognized that she is the best one to lead their current adventure. Labeled now as “Captain Sarada”, it isn’t just Uchiha’s temperment that has placed her above her teammate Boruto, but also the ability to wield the Sharingan.

With Boro employing a “Dark Mist” that creates an invisible deadly swarm around himself, Sarada is able to decipher that the ninjutsu is fit to bursting with a virus that weakens whoever comes close to it. Using her Sharingan, it is agreed upon that Sarada should be the one in charge for the rest of the mission, allowing her to charge forth at the Kara member.

Though she isn’t able to truly defeat Boro, her leadership deals a significant blow to him, completely destroying the Kara member’s upper torso thank in part to her fire style jutsu, followed by a team up attack from Boruto and Kawaki. It’s clear that Sarada is a natural born leader and will clearly be one of the most important members of Konoha’s Team 7 moving forward in the franchise.

