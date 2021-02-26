New Boruto Cliffhanger Puts a Target on Our Heroes

✖

The latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has changed the playing field significantly, with both the heroes and the villains of Konoha taking huge hits that will change their futures forever, but it seems as if recent events have placed targets on the heads of Boruto, Naruto, and Sasuke of the Hidden Leaf. With the Kara Organization making some big personnel changes in light of recent events, and Konoha losing one of its biggest assets, the manga under the pen of Naruto creator, Masashi Kishimoto, is definitely leaving everything on the table in the popular Shonen series.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga, Chapter 55, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

In the latest chapter of Boruto, we witnessed Naruto saying goodbye to Kurama, the nine-tailed fox that had helped him out more than a few times in his journey to become the Hokage of the Hidden Leaf. On the flip side, the Kara Organization member, Code, made his presence known by receiving the spirit of Isshiki, the Otsutsuki member that recently lost his life in his battle against Konoha. With Code being chosen to continue the legacy of the nefarious "space ninjas", the young rogue questions Jigen as to who was responsible for his untimely demise, giving him a list of targets to exact revenge upon.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Though Code isn't currently on the same level of power as Isshiki, the village of Konoha definitely might be at a disadvantage as Naruto has lost the power of the Nine-Tails and Sasuke has lost his ability to use the Rinnegan as a result of their deadly battle against the Kara Organization's leader. With the likes of Kashin Koji and Amado, the two renegade members of Kara that have also made it onto Code's hit list, it will be interesting to see if there are any potential alliances that are made as a result of the epic conflict.

As mentioned earlier, Masashi Kishimoto has returned to write the tale of Konoha directly, meaning that fans of the Shonen series can certainly expect anything to happen in the future of both the manga and the anime.

Do you think we'll see any other major deaths take place in Konoha?