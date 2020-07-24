Boruto Reveals Isshiki's Next Step to Survive

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations might have just introduced the Kara Organization in the latest episode of the anime, but the band of rogue ninja are currently threatening Konoha with a plan that threatens to destroy the Hidden Leaf Village in the pages of the manga, and it seems as if Isshiki, the Otsutsuki residing within the body of Jigen, is taking big steps to ensure his own survival. With the Kara Organization dealing with an insanely explosive civil war, it seems that Boruto, Naruto, and the rest of the ninja of the Leaf Village will have to baton down the hatches!

Warning! If you have yet to catch up on the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga, Chapter 48, you may want to steer clear as we'll dive into some serious spoiler territory for the Kara Arc!

Following the knock down drag out fight against Kashin Koji, who was revealed to be a clone of Naruto's deceased mentor in Jiraiya, Isshiki found himself in quite the tricky situation. With Kashin doing the unthinkable and nearly killing Jigen, the leader of Kara was forced to unleash his Karma, allowing the Otsutsuki leader residing within his body, Isshiki, take control of the form, but at a heavy cost. With the clone of Jiraiya on the ropes, Kashin made a quick escape when he realized that the battle was lost, and also coming to grips with the fact that he was sent on a suicide mission in a bid to have Isshiki burn up the Karma within Jigen's body.

So what happens now that Isshiki has revealed himself fully within Jigen? Well, the power that has been unleashed will burn through Jigen in a matter of days, causing the leader of the Otsutsuki Clan to have to take drastic measures, immediately teleporting to Konoha, the Hidden Leaf Village, to take over the body of Kawaki. The young ninja has long had Karma implanted inside of himself that would allow Isshiki to take control of his form, giving the leader of Kara a permanent home.

With Naruto and the rest of the ninja village not having time to think, Isshiki has arrived over Konoha, harkening in what might be one of the biggest battles that Hidden Leaf has ever seen.

Do you think Isshiki will steal the body of Kawaki? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

