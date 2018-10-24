‘Boruto’ Reveals Naruto’s Sweetest Moment Yet

Naruto Uzumaki gets a bad reputation for being a dunce, but the ninja isn’t as oblivious as he used to be. As he’s grow into an adult, Naruto has become someone who the Leaf Village can rely on, and his empathy just pushed Naruto into one surprisingly sweet moment.

So, if you want to see Naruto gun for Dad of the Year award, you need to check out the latest chapter of Boruto.

Recently, the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations went live, and it follows Naruto following a tense fight. The Seventh Hokage bore witness to his son’s feud with Kawaki, a boy raised by Kara as a living weapon. Hoping to settle the unrest, Naruto takes Kawaki to buy a vase as an apology, but things turn when the boy has an episode.

If you read the manga and didnt notice,you can clearly see that Kawaki didn’t refuse Naruto’s hug,thats quite a developement for my boy Kawaki!👨🏼‍🎤 #kawaki #boruto pic.twitter.com/CyUFBEwci8 — Hotpepperice (@Hotpepperice1) October 19, 2018

Following a few harrowing run-ins with civilians, Naruto and Kawaki make it to Ino Yamanaka’s flower store in one piece. The pair are joined by Sarada Uchiha, and they watch as Kawaki picks a vase. However, an innocent gesture from Ino throws the boy into a PTSD spiral, and it ends with Naruto scooping Kawaki into a hug.

Standing off to the side, the Hokage watched worriedly as Kawaki shook over his sudden flashback. Naruto remembered the words Kawaki once told him, and they were hard one to hear the first time.

“I would have been glad to have died just like all the other children. That’s how I thought about it, over and over again, rather than to continue spending my days in an eternal hell like that,” Kawaki had said.

Naruto surprised even Kawaki with the hug, and the older man tells the boy he doesn’t need to be afraid any longer.

“Don’t worry, Kawaki. You’re safe here.”

Even though Kawaki may not be an Uzumaki, his lot in life is pushing all of Naruto’s dad instincts. The Hokage is more determined now than ever to protect the boy, and that is good. After all, Kara is ready to take Kawaki back to their base, and Naruto may be the only person who can stop that from happening.

Did this moment make your heart grow a couple sizes? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has done well in Japan. Recently it even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well.