‘Naruto’: New Promo Teases Kawaki’s Fate

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ manga has been teasing more of an exploration into Kawaki’s character now that he’s established a relationship with Boruto and Naruto in order to figure out the root of the Karma marks’ power.

But the latest chapter saw Kawaki put into a tense situation as Delta from Kara has confronted Naruto in an attempt to take Kawaki back. It seems things are only going to get worse for Kawaki as the next chapter teases his fate.

Boruto CH. 31 preview blurb from WSJ’s backpage: “A heated/climactic [battle] VS Delta!! What will be Kawaki’s fate..!!” — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) January 17, 2019

In the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, a preview for Chapter 31 of the series (as translated by @OrganicDinosaur on Twitter) teases a “heated/climactic battle” against Delta as it questions what Kawaki’s fate will be as a result. While this unfortunately does not give much information as to what fans can expect from the coming chapter, but it does tease some interesting things fans have wanted to see.

The end of Chapter 30 saw Delta fly through the Leaf Village to confront Naruto, who was currently overseeing a sparring match between Boruto and Kawaki. Fans have been aching to see more of Naruto in action in the sequel series after his fight with Momoshiki, and they may get their chance again against this member of Kara. There are also different factors to consider as well.

Kashin has also been keeping an eye on Kawaki, and his inaction caused Delta to make a move in the first place. It seems he’s got a card to play in this as well, so it may all end up working out differently than fans expect. Though Kawaki seems to be growing closer to Boruto, as he’s been shown kindness, but he might just decide to go with Delta as well. He might want to protect his new family, but then again, he could fight Delta himself.

There are just so many interesting things to consider until Chapter 31 officially releases on January 27. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.