Boruto Fans Have Big Questions About Sarada’s Chidori

Boruto is getting ready to check out a special arc on the small screen, but the manga is where all the fans are. Thanks to the series’ latest release, the sequel is thriving. Team 7 has welcomed a new member into the fold, and they’re in a fight to the death with a crazy strong Kara member. But by the end of the chapter, it seems fans were left with a big question that has everything to do with Sarada Uchiha.

So you’ve been warned! There are spoilers below for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chapter 42 below!

If you have finished the Boruto chapter, you surely ended your reading with a big question. The cliffhanger leaves Sarada performing a spot-on Chidori. The attack is a familiar one to fans as Sasuke adopted it for his signature move. Kakashi originated the technique years ago, but fans had no idea that Sarada learned the move.

Now, fans are trying to figure out how and when Sarada picked up the move. It is no secret that Sasuke lives outside of the Leaf Village most of the time; In fact, Sarada had not seen her dad for years until recently. She learned attacks like Great Fireball Technique from Sasuke but learning Chidori is a whole other beast. Fans aren’t sure when Sasuke could have taught her the move, but Kakashi could have stepped in.

Still, it seems unlikely for Kakashi to have opened up lessons for Sarada. The teacher never wanted to oversee kids anyways, and Kakashi’s tenure with Naruto was more than enough. Still, a little tough love from Sakura could persuade Kakashi to do anything, so fans are left wondering which of these ninja taught Sarada the iconic Chidori.

