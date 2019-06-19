Boruto Will Promote its New Chunins in New Arc

One of the most memorable stories of Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto was the Chunin Exams arc, and the same can be said for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations as the Chunin Exams also shook up the sequel for Boruto and the others in a huge way. But it’s been quite a few episodes since Momoshiki was defeated, so fans were starting to wonder if the series would ever explore the fallout of the Chunin Exams.

The next episode of the series teases a new arc that will see some of the prospective young ninja being promoted to Chunin after all this time (along with bringing Sasuke back into the fold), and it seems like Naruto and Shikamaru are struggling to choose who exactly to promote given the major Otsutsuki Clan interruption.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 112 is titled “The Chunin Selection Conference” and the synopsis (as shared by @OrganicDinosaur on Twitter) reveals that Naruto and Shikamaru will be coming to a decision as to who to promote to Chunin, “Naruto and Shikamaru are troubled over who should become a Chunin! They’re in charge of scrutinizing the results of the Chunin Exam, which had been interrupted by the raid of the Otsutsuki Clan.”

But despite the interruption, it seems they’ll come to a decision anyway, “If they consider the fact that each of the candidates tried their best during the exam, what will be the outcome of their discussion regarding who ought to be promoted to Chunin?”

But the big question is, who will be promoted to Chunin? In the original series, Shikamaru was the only one promoted after his exam so maybe his son Shikadai will follow it his footsteps? Boruto’s off the table, of course, for cheating with the use of the Ninja Tools but Sarada is still an option as well. But that could break up Team 7. This could also be a good excuse to bring back Shinki, as fans have been wanting to see the Iron Sand user ever since his bouts during the exam.

But nevertheless, new Chunin will be selected. Now it’s just a matter of who Naruto and Shikamaru will decide on. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.