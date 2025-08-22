Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Establishes The Series’ Biggest Love Triangle

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex might not have an anime adaptation as of yet, but the recent manga storyline is introducing wild new concepts to the ninja world, all the same. With Boruto Uzumaki still fighting against enemies and former allies alike, the son of the Seventh Hokage is making some unnerving deals to fight against the Divine Trees. Boruto’s recent conversation is far from the only eye-popping moment from the latest manga chapter as a surprising love triangle has emerged that might see the shonen protagonist dealing with a very interesting challenge in the future.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Chapter 25, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. Following the defeat of the Divine Tree Matsuri, Konohamaru and Moegi were finally able to claim the reunion they both had been seeking. Seeing the romantic moment play out, Sarada pulls Sumire aside to talk about her own feelings. Sasuke’s daughter reveals that she has a crush on Boruto and believes that her affection for the son of the Seventh might help her in her bid to become Konoha’s next Hokage. Understandably, Sumire isn’t going to take this fact lying down, stating that the race is now on to claim Boruto’s heart.

Sarada x Boruto x Sumire

In their discussion, Sarada lays it on the line to Sumire, stating her affection for Boruto as such, “One day I realized, I was spending more and more time thinking about him. You know, trouble seems to follow him. He’s always in a bind. I constantly worried about him, as one fo his teammates. Before long, I started to get confused about whether my feelings only existed because we were on the same team or if it was something more. Spending energy over such things made me a complete loser, which made me wonder whether I had any right to still try to become Hokage. But you see, I’ve decided to stop running. I also like Boruto.”

In response, Sumire stated that she also isn’t “gonna hold back anymore,” though the friendship between herself and Sarada clearly hasn’t taken a hit. The girls walk away from the scene laughing and holding hands, though they were being watched throughout. Eida was eavesdropping on their conversation, and while she doesn’t have affection for Boruto, she feels slighted at being left out of the conversation.

The romantic battle between Sarada and Sumire might have just gotten started but it’s far from the only major event taking place in the Hidden Leaf Village. Himawari is continuing to struggle with her new relationship with Kurama, training with the Nine-Tailed Fox, while Boruto makes a deal with Momoshiki that might cause a bigger problem than the Divine Trees. Needless to say, things are continuing to heat up in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex as fans wait for the shonen franchise’s anime return.

