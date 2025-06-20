Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Is Ready To Unveil Boruto’s Strongest Form Yet

As Boruto: Two Blue Vortex began, it immediately showcased Boruto, surprising fans with new techniques developed during the three-year time skip. Among the most impressive is the Rasengan Uzuhiko, a powerful technique capable of subduing threats like Code in an instant. It was also revealed that Boruto can now fly, a likely result of becoming a 100% Otsutsuki following his revival from apparent death. Adding to the intrigue, Boruto has mastered the Flying Thunder God technique, previously used by only two shinobi, and enhanced it with his own twist, enabling him to teleport across dimensions and even use living objects as markers for transportation.

Boruto has also inherited all of Sasuke’s techniques, including his swordsmanship, which is evident in his battles. With so many revelations unveiled at the start of this new arc, it’s clear that Boruto’s strength will only continue to evolve, and suggested that he might be hiding even greater power. Fortunately, with the way the current storyline is unfolding as Jura pushes him to the edge, fans may soon witness Boruto pushed to his limits, revealing new or hidden abilities or forcing him to unleash his most defining power: Karma.

Boruto Will Be Forced to Unveil Any Hidden Arsenal to Fight Jura

Mikio Ikemoto

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 23, titled “The Strong,” continued Boruto’s tense encounter with Jura, making it immediately clear that while Boruto is powerful, he is still far from defeating Jura. As the chapter concluded, it was Kawaki who arrived to assist, immediately activating his Karma power and warning Boruto not to lose control. Given the established resonance between their Karmas, fans may finally witness Boruto using his Karma form for the first time since his apparent death. Considering the growth Boruto has demonstrated during the time skip, it’s highly likely he has also trained to use Karma and probably mysterious Jougan eyes without succumbing to its risks.

If Boruto does tap into his Karma, which, from the initial teases of the series, makes it evident that he will, this could mark his strongest transformation yet. Additionally, there’s a strong possibility he could unleash the iconic Sage Mode. Having been in contact with toads and with Kashin Koji as his official partner, it’s highly plausible that Sage Mode is now a part of Boruto’s arsenal. The chances of either transformation surfacing are high, especially since Jura has been merely toying with Boruto. Even with Kawaki’s involvement, the odds may still be against them unless both unleash their full potential. This moment also serves as the perfect opportunity for the arc to reintroduce Momoshiki Otsutsuki, potentially allowing him to partially overtake Boruto, which ironically, such a shift could also result in Boruto accessing his most powerful hidden form yet.