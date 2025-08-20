Boruto Makes Deal With The Devil Following One Villain’s Major Return

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has released its latest chapter, and it is quite the installment from the shonen series. Following the defeat of the Divine Tree member Mitsuri, Boruto Uzumaki and the ninjas of Konoha have plenty to celebrate. Unfortunately, this is far from a definitive victory for the ninja world as the other members of the villainous enclave are still on the move. In an effort to make sure that he can save the Hidden Leaf Village, Boruto Uzumaki has made a “deal with the devil’ with a villain that is making their first appearance in the sequel series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Chapter 25, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. This twenty-fifth entry in the latest manga story had quite a few amazing factors taking place in its pages. Now that Matsuri has been defeated, Konohamaru and the other Konoha ninjas were able to miraculously bring Moegi back from her imprisonment within a Divine Tree. On top of this, Sarada Uchiha revealed that she has a crush on Boruto and is hoping her newfound resolve will help her in her dream of becoming Hokage. With these major events, we’re only scratching the surface as Momoshiki has returned.

The Momoshiki Gambit

Momoshiki hasn’t been a factor in Two Blue Vortex as of yet, since Boruto has a good grasp on keeping the villain at bay within his own mind. Looking to defeat Jura and the Divine Trees, the son of Naruto strikes a killer deal with the Otsutsuki member. In exchange for Momoshiki lending Boruto and his allies a hand, the anime protagonist will give the villain what he’s always wanted, as the hero explains,

“I’m here to ask you something. Could you consider lending me a hand? Just hear me out. I do plan to compensate you. If we’re able to take down Jura, I’ll give you my body. You can have everything you want.”

While Momoshiki might not be on the same power level as Jura at present, taking over Boruto’s body might create a far scarier villain for the ninja world when all is said and done. The Otsusuki member has long been a thorn in Boruto’s side, emerging at the worst possible times. When last we saw Momoshiki in action, he took one of Sasuke’s eyes following the defeat of Jigen, proving that the villain was still able to emerge from Boruto’s psyche. Thanks to the training that the Seventh Hokage’s son has undergone, Momoshiki has been held at bay, though things are looking to change.

Want to see if Momoshiki takes up Boruto Uzumaki’s deal to defeat the Divine Trees? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Two Blue Vortex and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

You can read the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex by clicking here.