Boruto Dodges Old Naruto Mistake by Fixing One Key Rivalry

After narrowly escaping Jura and the Human God Trees’ attack, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, with its latest chapter, is giving its characters a well-deserved break, allowing them time to heal and reflect on the lessons from the latest encounters. While Boruto and Kawaki continue to grow as a powerful duo, the series also places equal spotlight on its main female lead, Sarada Uchiha. In the latest battle, Sarada underwent significant development, finally awakening the Uchiha’s most formidable power, the Mangekyō Sharingan. With this new ability, she played a crucial role in defeating Ryu, one of the Human God Trees.

In this fight, Sarada was forced to confront her desire for greater strength, and unsurprisingly, she found her answer in her determination to protect Boruto, which stems from her romantic feelings for Boruto. While Naruto had established that a Uchiha must endure traumatic experiences and personal loss to awaken the Mangekyō Sharingan, Sarada became the exception, gaining it through her will to protect someone she refuses to lose. This development not only highlighted her emotional growth but also marked her acceptance of her feelings for Boruto, ultimately easing her romantic rivalry with Sumire, who also harbors feelings for him. More importantly, Boruto used this development wisely, rather than turning it into the kind of comedic element Naruto relied on, which only resulted in one of the franchise’s worst rivalries.

Boruto’s Female Characters Develop Strongly, Unlike in Naruto

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

One of the most pointless rivalries in Naruto was between Sakura and Ino over their feelings for Sasuke. It provided no real development for either character and only resulted in unnecessary conflicts, reducing them to typical portrayals of female characters fawning over a male lead. In contrast, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 25, titled “Those Girls”, dedicates a significant portion of the story to Sarada and Sumire discussing their feelings for Boruto. Unlike the shallow rivalry of the past, this conversation feels like genuine dramatic storytelling, carrying real weight and serving as a catalyst for both characters to grow stronger. Sarada even openly confesses her feelings by clearly stating that she likes Boruto, directly to the other person who shares those same feelings.

Instead of devolving into an unfunny and needless dispute, Sarada and Sumire’s exchange leads to mutual acknowledgment of each other’s emotions, solidifying their rivalry while also creating a meaningful bond. They even share lighthearted banter about Boruto being oblivious to their feelings. This development not only establishes a genuine female rivalry, something Naruto never achieved, but also highlights how the theme of “love” or romantic element, which Naruto largely overlooked, has become a central driving force of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. With the Human God Trees also exploring the concept of love as a source of strength that pushes shinobi beyond their limits, Sarada’s confession and the awakening of her power through love reinforce how the series is weaving this subtle yet powerful human emotion into its core narrative, with clear indications that it will continue to build on it.