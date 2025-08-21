Boruto’s Kurama Twist Kicks Off Most Exciting Training Arc Since Naruto’s Sage Training

Boruto‘s sequel, Two Blue Vortex, since its inception, has consistently introduced twists that push the main cast forward in exciting ways. Boruto is more or less emerging as Sasuke’s successor and surprising fans with mastering his grandfather’s unique technique while also developing his own. He continues to prove himself as a strong protagonist. Meanwhile, among the many twists that captured fans’ attention, one of the most impactful was the revival of the Nine-Tailed Beast, Kurama, this time within Naruto’s daughter, Himawari. By channeling Kurama’s power, Himawari immediately demonstrated her strength as a Shinobi, preventing further casualties during the recent attack on Konoha and even healing a mortally wounded Inojin Yamanaka, saving him from the brink of death.

With Kurama reappearing through Himawari, it was clear that fans would witness their growing partnership as they prepared to face the looming threat of the Human Divine Tree villains. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 25, titled “Those Girls,” delivers exactly that, showcasing Kurama training Himawari as their bond begins to evolve. This type of coordination hasn’t been seen since the climax of Naruto Shippuden, when Naruto and Kurama’s friendship unlocked his new transformation. Not only that, but Himawari’s connection with Kurama carries a unique twist, which is paving the way for her to grow into a distinct warrior, unlike any Jinchuriki fans have seen before.

Kurama and Himawari Begin Training With a New Twist

Naruto Shippuden established that Jinchūriki who forged a true bond with their tailed beasts could harness their full power and fight as uniquely formidable shinobi. With Kurama’s reappearance, fans expected something similar with Himawari, perhaps even seeing her cloaked in Kurama’s chakra as Naruto once was. However, in the latest chapter, Kurama makes it immediately clear that Himawari is not a Jinchuriki. Instead, she is more akin to a chakra-tailed beast like Kurama or like Jura, the chakra humanoid and leader of the Divine Trees. While training her, Kurama instructs Himawari to abandon the ways of a typical ninja and adopt a fighting style as if she were the embodiment of chakra in human form. This crucial detail suggests she will develop very differently from her father or Killer Bee, the Jinchuriki of the Eight-Tails.

At this point, it is difficult to predict exactly how Himawari will evolve as a warrior. Yet, with the twist revealing that she herself is chakra, and coupled with Kurama’s presence within her, it suggests she is essentially Kurama’s chakra in human form, destined to grow into a tailed beast-like entity. This could result in her developing a beastly combat style, starkly distinct from Naruto’s Sage Modes. At the same time, the latest twist in Boruto ensures that fans will see far more of Kurama than they ever expected after his sacrifice in the battle against Isshiki Otsutsuki, and with Kurama now actively training Himawari, it helps fill the void for fans who longed to see Kurama and Naruto in a similar way.