‘Boruto’ Confirms New Opening, Ending Themes

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been laying all the groundwork to begin the next big arc of the series, and like many of the previous arcs, a new main story means new opening and ending themes will be coming along as well.

The series has now confirmed what new opening and ending fans will be able to look forward to in April, and these will serve as the fifth opening and ninth ending themes overall.

The new Boruto OP (“Golden Time” by Fujifabric) and ED (“Ride or Die” by SkyPeace) are both set to make their broadcast debut with the episode airing on April 7th~! ☺️ //t.co/L1PS0iwhBJ — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) March 4, 2019

Thanks to translations from @OrganicDinosaur on Twitter, now we know what the next opening and ending themes will be. The new opening theme is titled “Golden Time,” as performed by Fujifabric. The new ending theme is titled “Ride or Die” as performed by SkyPeace. These new opening and ending themes will debut along with the April 7 airing of the series, and that bodes well for the start of the next arc.

Although there’s currently no clue as to what the next arc will be, the new opening and ending theme may give some hints. Though as fans have been quick to point out with the current opening theme sequence, it could be something completely unrelated to the events of the anime. The current opening theme features a big team battle against a giant ice monster, and that’s the complete opposite from the rocky events of the Mitsuki Disappearance arc.

But now that fans have a debut date for these new themes, it might mean there will only be a few more filler episodes left before the next arc begins. There might even be less than previously thought as the next few episodes could start laying the groundwork for the next arc. But only time will tell.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

