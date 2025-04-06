Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Star Shares Season 2 Release Window

Avatar: The Last Airbender is currently in the works on Season 2 of the live-action series for Netflix, and one of the stars has shared a likely release window for when the new episodes will drop. Avatar: The Last Airbender made its debut with the streaming service last year as fans saw a new live-action take on the classic animated series. This first season was such a hit with fans that Netflix quickly confirmed that the series would be returning not only for a second season, but a third to complete the adaptation of the animated series in the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avatar: The Last Airbender then quickly started production last Fall with the announcement that filming had begun, and fans have been patiently waiting for the new episodes ever since. Speaking to The Direct, Avatar: The Last Airbender star Miya Cech (who will be joining the live-action series as Toph in the second season) revealed that the new season is likely going to hit sometime in “early 2026.” This falls in line with Netflix’s plans for the rest of 2025 and 2026, so we could end up seeing a major return for it soon enough if everything works out.

Netflix

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Eyes 2026 Release

“Yeah, I mean, personally, I’m not exactly sure,” Cech told The Direct about Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s Season 2 release window. “I feel like they’re trying to keep our expectations realistic, so I think that we were looking at early 2026 for Season 2, but let’s just hope it gets done a little quicker than that.” This would fall in line with Netflix’s plans as they have previously teased some of the big series they have on the docket for the year, and Avatar: The Last Airbender was not included in that fold. But 2026 would mean there’s a clear runway for the live-action series when it returns.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 hitting Netflix would mean a massive year for 2026. One Piece Season 2 is seemingly aiming towards a potential release next year as well, so if these both line up we could be ready for a major year to come from both of these franchises. After they premiered so closely together the first time around, getting both of them back in the same year would be a fun year for the streaming service. Now it’s just a matter of waiting to see whether or not that happens.

Netflix

What to Know for Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2

While the release window or date for the next season is not yet known, what has been revealed about Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 is that it will feature Miya Cech making her debut as Toph Beifong alongside a returning core cast of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and more.

New additions to the cast for Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender for Season 2 include Chin Han as Long Feng, Justin Chien as King Kuei, Amanda Zhou as Joo Dee, Crystal Yu as Lady Beifong, Kelemete Mispeka as The Boulder, Hoa Xuande as Professor Zei, Lourdes Faberes as General Sung, and Rekha Sharma as Amita. Season 3 has already been announced, but word on its release have yet to be revealed as of the time of this publication. If this release window works out, this could all be hitting fairly soon.

HT – The Direct