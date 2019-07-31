Boruto Fans Aren’t Loving The Anime’s Latest Filler Arc

Oof. While Boruto has acted as a sequel series to its original two predecessors, Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden respectively, there seems to be a curse that the series just can’t shake. According to some fans, that curse happens to be filler. “Filler” is when storylines are created for an anime series that are considered outside continuity by fans due to the fact that they don’t follow events that had taken place in the manga. Fans haven’t been thrilled with the extensive use of these stories, especially in the most recent arc.

In the latest arc of the series, Konohamaru has fallen head over heels for the young girl, Lemon, who has seemingly presented a “Romeo and Juliet” scenario to the long running ninja franchise. Aside from introducing the insanity that is the “Lemon Burger”, a burger that Boruto loves covered entirely in lemon slices, a number of fans have made their thoughts known regarding the recent storyline.

This Reddit User would rather have nothing than have the anime continue with filler material. Which option would you rather have when all is said and done? There’s certainly an argument to be made for both.

This Reddit User offers some constructive criticism for how the creators could move forward with the Boruto series, filler and all, as well as some informative tidbits about the series.

One Boruto Fan on Reddit comments here about how the general interest in the subreddit for the anime is decreasing while the manga interest is increasing with each passing week.

Boruto anime is not at all trash. But It lacks certain things. Even if they are bringing up filler eps they can make it cool bringing in characters we know developing them more! instead they are showing unwanted and silly stories which is kind of boring.. — Ajayr (@Ajayr27795140) July 31, 2019

This Twitter User offers some especially constructive criticism for the Boruto creators, stating how the filler arcs could change if they just focused on more characters with a fan following overall.

This Reddit User equates watching the filler arc of Boruto with torture. Ouch!

– Boruto is a great protagonist 👍

– the anime too many “boring” filler episodes 🐱 (don’t hit me)

– the manga comes from another dimension 🔥🔥 i love Kara 😂

– Denki needs a jutsu, strength, gives him something, he deserves it 🙄

– Kawaki is the best written character 😊♥️ https://t.co/wkaxmK3nI0 — ♦️♣️Devilflame IX♥️♠️ (@Devilflame9) July 31, 2019

This Twitter User manages to combine both constructive criticism with praise, knocking the use of filler while simultaneously praising Boruto himself and several others.

The boruto anime taking the mold of the naruto anime really exposes the flaws we ignored in the original. That being said I’ll be tuning in 3 years later once they get all this bullshit filler out the way https://t.co/kOvTC7WjVq — pssst Read {God👊🏾Punch} (@dukethegriot) July 30, 2019

Another Twitter User breaks down their displeasure with the current filler arcs, promising to wait a few years before jumping back into the series proper.

Has it truly just been 10 chapters?? This Reddit User caps us off with their thoughts, and annoyance, regarding the current structure of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

What do you think of the current trajectory of Boruto? Do you agree that the filler arcs, with the latest in particular, drag it down? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.