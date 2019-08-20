Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Releases Chapter 37

When it comes to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, fans can have some very split opinions. The anime has come under scrutiny thanks to its filler arcs, but the manga has been a constant source of hype for readers worldwide. So you better get ready, fans!

After all, chapter 37 of Boruto is here, and it is one of the most tense to debut yet.

Thanks to Viz Media, fans can check out Boruto’s new chapter online for free. The site just updated all its new Shonen Jump titles, and Naruto fans were ready to check out this long-awaited chapter.

Titled “United Front”, the chapter begins on a high as Kawaki and Naruto face down Jigen. The baddie appeared last chapter to take back his adopted son, but Kawaki had no interest in coming home. Naruto was ready to fight for Kawaki’s freedom, but this chapter saw the boy panic at the thought. After all, he knows how strong Jigen is, but his warning came too late.

As you will read, this chapter focuses on Naruto and Jigen as they get into battle. A few surprise additions make the fight a truly epic one, and manga readers are already begging for an anime adaptation. However, fans need to reign in those expectations. Up until now, the Boruto anime has yet to adapt any of the manga series’ arcs, so the show has quite awhile to go before it reaches this part of the story.

So, are you ready to read this Boruto chapter for yourself? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.