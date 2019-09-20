Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Releases Chapter 38

It’s quite the coincidence that the same day Naruto fans are practicing their skills in real life near the mysterious army installation of Area 51, that a brand new chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been released. This chapter, which can be read here on Viz’s Website, in particular focuses on the battle between the most powerful forms of both Naruto and Sasuke clashing against the villainous Jigen. With the pair of Konoha ninjas releasing all of their chakra in a last ditch attempt to bring down the latest, most dangerous antagonist, this latest chapter doesn’t end in the way you might think!

Without going into too many spoilers, Jigen himself seems reminiscent of the Naruto: Shippuden villain of Pain, employing some moves that definitely will make you think of one of Naruto’s most dangerous villains from the past. Jigen also manages to set himself apart from the other villains of the franchise by being so far ahead of everyone else in terms of power level.

While Boruto doesn’t make much of an appearance here, few fans will be complaining about the fight that is seen here with Naruto and Sasuke joining forces. Naruto in this chapter manages to not just show off the full array of his ninjutsu skills, but also the strength of his character and what he is always willing to do to not just help his friends, but his village as well.

One of the greatest evolutions of the Naruto franchise has been the relationship between Naruto and Sasuke, originally beginning as team mates in Team 7 but finding themselves on different sides for nearly the entirety of the first two original Naruto series. Seeing these best friends manage to bury the hatchet and unite against threats to Konoha is certainly a great angle for the franchise to take.

What do you think of the most recent chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Where do you see the manga going from here? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.