New Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Synopsis Introduces Ino & Sai’s Son

The premiere episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is out, and the response to it has been overwhelmingly positive. The sleek new anime follows shortly after Naruto Shippuden, introducing fans to Konoha's new rank of ninja. The children of heroes like Naruto and Sakura are featuring in full-force, but only a few characters have been introduced so far.

In the first episode, Boruto Uzumaki shone bright alongside Shikadai, the son of Temarai and Shikamaru. When the anime returns next week for a new episode, a slew of characters will get introduced in passing, but the child of Ino Yamanaka and Sai will pose the biggest challenge to Boruto.

You can check out the synopsis for "Hokage's Son" below:

Boruto, who is reprimanded after the incident that occurred during the Entrance Ceremony, is attending the Academy for the first time. However, his classmates' eyes are frosty towards Boruto since he's the son of the heroic 7th Hokage who has already been punished. Of the students, Boruto tries to pick a fight with Yamanaka Inojin, a classmate who was held back a year due to poor behavior, but gets ignored.

For fans of Naruto, it is not surprising to hear that Inojin has a bit of an attitude issue. His mother is Ino, a character known for her temper and dramatic flair. As for Sai, the aloof former ROOT soldier is the epitome of sarcasm, and his careless personality has gotten him smacked by Sakura a few times. Inojin never had a chance at learning proper decorum. But, then again, neither did Boruto.

Sorry, Hinata. You tried your best.

You can check out the synopsis for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations below:

"The village of Konoha has managed to change, modernized next to an era of peace. Raising high constructions, large computer monitors of transmission of images (televisions last generation), divisions and divisions (streets) connected to run (to mobilize) electric cars, The way to live in the ninja era has changed ...

MORE: Boruto Anime Director Says Show Won't Betray Naruto Fans

The leader of the village is, the seventh Hokage. Boruto is the son of Naruto Uzumaki, to become a ninja must enroll in the school "ninja academy". But the students in the surroundings see Boruto with prejudiced eyes for the thing of being "the son of the seventh Hokage". However Boruto has unprecedented capabilities.

Boruto will meet new friends, and there will be an incident mystery how he will face this challenge, inside the heart of the whole team, now the story of "Boruto Uzumaki," begins."

Boruto: Naruto Next GenerationsSunday at on TV Tokyo

ComicBook Composite NAAll-Time Comic TV Shows

[HT] Spiralling Sphere