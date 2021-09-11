Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Fight Becomes Most Viewed For Crunchyroll

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently seeing a civil war within the villainous collection of rogue ninjas known as the Kara Organization, as Jigen battles against Kashin Koji, but one of the earlier battles of the series has become one of the most-watched anime brawls seen on Crunchyroll. With the fight between Naruto, Sasuke, and the Otsutsuki member known as Momoshiki still regarded as one of the best of the Shonen franchise, it’s definitely no surprise that this winner-takes-all clash is still being revisited by anime fans to this day on the popular streaming service.

The battle in question that would determine the fate of the ninja world actually took place in two different forms, with the first being in the Boruto movie titled “Boruto: Naruto The Movie,” and while each take on this fight was quite different, they definitely both have their strengths and are well regarded by the anime community. Momoshiki himself might have lost this initial fight that helped introduce us to the next generation of ninjas of the Hidden Leaf Village, but he would return to threaten Konoha once again in a very different way. Now trapped inside of Boruto himself via the energy known as Karma, Momoshiki recently emerged to take control of Naruto’s son’s body during the fight against the cult leader Boro.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the big news that the video from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has passed fifty million views, not just making it the biggest fight video that can currently be found via Crunchyroll’s Youtube Channel, but easily the most viewed video on the platform that is far above the second most-watched:

The battle against Momoshiki had yet to be overtaken by any other anime currently when it comes to Crunchyroll’s Youtube channel, but that might change with the fight that is being hinted at with the current arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. While Jigen is fighting against Kashin Koji, the results of this one-on-one will have big ramifications on the ninja world at large and lead to a fight that Konoha has never seen before.

Do you think this fight between the Hidden Leaf and Momoshiki is one of the best in anime history? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha.