Boruto Shows Off Koji’s Sage Mode Power

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations showed off Kashin Koji’s own Sage Mode power with the newest episode of the anime series! The anime is now entering an intense new phase of the Otsutsuki Awakening arc, and it’s taking the Kawaki saga in an unexpected new direction. With the previous episode of the series revealing that Naruto Uzumaki and the others will be dealing with yet another powerful Otsutsuki threat after so long, but it was far from the only major revelation that fans had gotten with the previous episode either. Kara’s just full of major secrets.

After revealing that Kara Inners Amado and Kashin Koji had actually been the traitors Jigen was searching for, their plan kicked into action as Amado escaped into the Hidden Leaf and Koji was left to fight Jigen. As this fight continued to surprise, one of the major reveals was that Koji was a clone of Jiraiya, one of the Hidden Leaf’s three legendary Sannin, who had been crafted for this very fight. As the newest episode demonstrated, Koji was a clone complete with Jiraiya’s abilities.

Kashin Koji had been teased to have a mysterious connection with the Hidden Leaf in previous episodes as it was revealed that not only was his chakra matching up with someone in the village already, but he had access to familiar techniques like the toad summong jutsu and Rasengan. This was all cleared up in Episode 214 of the series as Isshiki Otsutsuki (who had been pushed out of Jigen) confirmed that Koji was actually a clone of Jiraiya.

With the veil of mystery completely lifted, Koji began to show off some of the other familiar techniques Jiraiya once used. This kicked off with his own kind of Sage Mode, and while it didn’t seem as strong as Jiraiya’s once was (which is probably because this clone is a much younger version of the Sannin we met before), it soon allowed him to use Jiraiya’s hair techniques and more in the fight. Unfortunately, even with this boost it’s not looking too good for him.

There’s a good chance that Kashin Koji just might end up like the original, but what do you think? Were you surprised to see Koji use his own Sage Mode in the fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!