Boruto Revisits Nue with a Vicious Attack

The "Vessel Arc" of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is one of the most talked-about arcs in the anime's history, introducing us to the character of Kawaki and pitting Team 7 against the machinations of the Kara Organization, with the latest episode bringing back another creature of Konoha's history in Nue. The chimera that was first introduced in the third episode of the sequel series, being forged from the cells of the First Hokage, Hashirama Senju, struck a bond with the young ninja known as Sumire and had a big role to play in the latest installment of the anime.

Following Kawaki's insane battle against Garou of the Kara Organization, the Karma wielder found himself unconscious after defeating the jawless antagonist as Team 7 decided that the best course of action was to take the villain back to the borders of the Hidden Leaf Village. As Naruto, the current Hokage of Konoha, and his top men attempted to figure out what to do with the enigma that is Kawaki, the rogue ninja was attempting to escape the facility where he was currently healing, but found himself face to face with one of the most terrifying creatures in the ninja world.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 clipped the encounter that saw Kawaki on the receiving end of Nue's devastating bite, with Sumire attempting to hold back the scientific creation that has a startling connection with the First Hokage and clearly is as deadly as it ever was:

Even though kawaki was being an absolute jerk to sumire, I actually feel sorry for him when nue attacked. Damn! Sumire needs to learn how to control nue. #Boruto pic.twitter.com/NCnG0541xX — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) March 14, 2021

The Kara Organization has introduced an interesting factor into the ninja world, not relying on dark ninjutsu as the Akatsuki had, but rather, employing the use of science to strengthen their members and forge warriors under the class of "Vessels", as we saw with Kawaki and his ties with the group. Though Nue hasn't had a big presence in the series, it's clear that this introduction between the chimera and Kawaki was placed perfectly, as the two share similar origins.

What did you think of this return of the creature known as Nue?