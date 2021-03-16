Boruto Expands the Mystery of Kashin Koji in New Episode

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has had a lot of anime fans talking about its recent fight between Kawaki and Garou of the Kara Organization within the Vessel Arc, and it seems as if the latest episode is diving further into the mystery surrounding one of Kara's strongest members in Kashin Koji. With the silver-haired, masked ninja holding several similarities to both Naruto and the deceased Saga, Jiraiya, many viewers have more than a few questions regarding the nefarious ninja who used a Rasengan to eliminate the Mist Village ninja, Ao.

Kashin Koji has been a mystery since first debuting in the ninja world in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, with many making guesses as to what his identity might actually be behind the mask he has strapped to his face at all times. With many viewers believing that Kashin is actually a resurrected Jiraiya, now working with the Kara Organization for reasons unknown, it's clear that as the Vessel Arc continues, we'll be seeing more of the powerful member of the rogue ninja collective as the storyline moves forward. Though his identity has already been revealed in the pages of Boruto's manga, it might be some time before we see these events play out in the anime.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the clip from the latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime that has Konohamaru explaining that he witnessed Kashin Koji eliminating Ao using the Rasengan, causing the Seventh Hokage to pause as there aren't many ninjas that can wield the powerful attack:

The Kara Organization has had a big role to play during the Vessel Arc, with the horrific Garou attempting to take Kawaki back into the fold but finding himself atomized thanks to the "Vessel's" insane power that comes from the energy known as Karma. As Kawaki is taken back to the Hidden Leaf Village, having passed out as a result of his knock-down, drag-out battle, the ninjas of Konoha are attempting to solve the mysteries not just behind Kashin Koji, but with regards to the Kara Organization as a whole.

