‘Boruto’ Art Imagines its Heroines Older “Shippuden” Looks

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been doing its best to build up a new generation of young ninja, and although sometimes it comes at the detriment of formerly strong favorites, fans have been excited for each new episode to see just how much Boruto, Sarada, and the others grow. There’s currently no telling whether or not the series will feature a time jump and age its characters like its predecessor series, but fans have been wondering just what the characters will look like ever since an older Boruto was teased in episode one.

One fan shared their take on what older designs for Sarada, ChoCho, and Sumire would look like and they are a big hit with fans as it takes elements from other older character designs and applies it to this new “Shippuden” inspired group. Check it out below!

patatas0 on Reddit shared their takes on these older heroines, and they are so clean it could almost be mistaken for the real thing. Sarada’s older design here seems to be influenced by both her mother and father, and ChoCho’s older look has her bearing the Akimichi clan symbol as she ages. As for Sumire, it’s a natural progression of her younger outfit and even dips into her stealth look debuted during the Nue arc of the series.

The first episode of the series teased and older Boruto fighting a mysterious enemy (who’s been revealed to be named Kawaki in the manga) in a ruined Hidden Leaf Village, and the prospect of that scene making its way to the series someday is what drew fans to Naruto’s sequel series in the first place. If the series indeed features a time jump that ages up all of the characters, these designs for these three heroines would not be a bad idea at all.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

