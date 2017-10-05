‘Boruto’ Plans To Resurrect [SPOILER]

Warning! Massive spoilers for Boruto episodes 28-29 below!

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations may be in the middle of filler arc right now, but the storyline is not planning to be a boring one. The anime‘s latest episode got dark when Shizuma Hoshigaki killed off one unexpected ally of his, and a set of new synopses tease the Mist ninja isn’t stopping there.

If Shizuma gets his way, then he will be able to revive the Seven Swordsmen of the Mist.

Weekly Shonen Jump released a slew of new Boruto summaries, and the synopses for episodes 28-29 give fans a heads up about Shizuma’s plans. Episode 28, which will be titled “A Declaration of War,” will see Shizuma reveal his dark plans for the Mist Village.

“Shizuma and the friends he has gathered are unsatisfied with the peaceful Ninja world as it is now, and seeks to resurrect the Seven Swordsmen of the Mist, and throw the world into war and chaos once more,” the synopsis reads.

By episode 29, Shizuma will make a big step in resurrecting the once-infamous group. Shizuma and his gang will get their hands on the Mist’s fabled Demon Swords, and the “newly formed Seven Swordmen of the Mist finally make their move and begin their rebellion.”

For those of you unfamiliar with the Seven Swordsmen of the Mist, then you have a lot of history to brush up on. The group was first introduced to fans in Naruto when Zabuza Momichi appeared in the ‘Wave Country’ arc. The rogue ninja was a former member of the group who wielded the Executioner’s Blade. Kisame of the Akatsuki was also part of the organization as he was given Samehada.

In Boruto, Chojuro wields one of the swordsmen’s weapons as the Sixth Mizukage. The organization has since been reinstated in the Mist Village, but it is no longer considered to be a terrorist group. Shizuma wants to revert the Seven Swordsmen of the Mist back to its original status, and it will likely fall to Boruto to warn the Mizukage of the ninja’s impending betrayal.

