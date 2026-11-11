Forgotten 2000s Classic Gets New U.S. Release With No Hopes for Season 2

One of the most beloved Shonen hits from the 2000s returned with a Blu-ray release this year, while there has been no hope for Season 2. With the massive expansion of the anime industry over the past few years, catering to a global audience. As such, many shows often get overlooked by the audience or animation studios even if they have exceptional storytelling. One of the most frustrating feelings while watching a really compelling anime is that it ends on a cliffhanger, only for the studio to never release another season. These shows actually get a huge fan base initially, but everyone eventually forgets as the years pass.

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Toradora! is one such series that never returned with a second season even though the anime debuted in 2008. However, while there’s no hope for a sequel season, Discotek Media released a Blu-ray DVD of the series. The Blu-ray release was announced in August this year before it was officially released on the official website. Discotek confirmed that all 25 episodes of the anime and the OVA are included with an improved version of the English subtitles. The set also includes a few bonuses, including creditless opening and ending themes, DVD and music promos, Ami’s 150 Impersonation Medley Bonus Clip, and more.

Toradora! Makes a Much-Needed Return After Crunchyroll Removal

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Now that the anime isn’t available on Crunchyroll, this new release will be crucial for many fans. In April last year, the platform quietly removed this anime due to licensing issues and hasn’t confirmed its return since. It’s not rare for the platform to quietly remove some beloved shows without any announcement. Even though several anime are exclusive to the platform, Crunchyroll only buys rights to stream them for a certain period of time. Over time, the license expires, forcing the platform to remove such anime from its library.

Additionally, while Crunchyroll can renew those licenses, it depends on the popularity of the anime. Regardless of critical acclaim, if an anime doesn’t have a good enough viewership, the platform would prefer to let it go and cut costs. While Toradora! used to be one of the biggest hits of the 2000s, the hype has significantly died down over the years. Especially since the anime hasn’t returned with a second season, it may never get back in the spotlight without a reboot. While the anime isn’t available to stream on Crunchyroll, fans can still watch the subbed version on Prime Video.

Toradora! Is One of the Best Romance Comedies of All Time

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While the anime hasn’t returned with a sequel, the manga is still ongoing. The series stands out for its portrayal of complex and flawed characters, all the while blending comedic relief in the most unexpected moments. The story follows a kind boy with a face that often gets him in trouble and a fiery girl who stands out for her hot temper and small stature. Although they couldn’t be more different from each other, they start out as reluctant allies trying to help each other confess to each of their best friends. However, the story continues as their relationship grows from allies into something much more. It doesn’t happen quickly since it’s a slow-burn romance, which is all the more why fans find it intriguing, as the romantic tension and the nuanced emotional writing continue for much longer than expected.