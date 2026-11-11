Dark Crunchyroll Fantasy Confirms Season 2 Spring Return After 4 Years With New Look

A dark fantasy anime that you can now find streaming with Crunchyroll has now set a Spring release for its return next year, and its second season has dropped a new look at its comeback after four long years. Dark fantasy anime releases have become a lot more popular in the last few years especially as the non-Isekai projects tend to stand out even more so than the rest. But there’s one that’s been a hidden gem that has gone under the radar for the past few years.

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The anime adaptation for Ichika Isshiki and fame’s Berserk of Gluttony light novel series originally made its debut back in 2023, and the series did go under the radar for its first season. But now it’s set to make its comeback for its second season next year with a new wave of episodes hitting this Spring. Berserk of Gluttony Season 2 is finally set to return to Crunchyroll, and has dropped a new poster teasing the coming episodes that you can check out below.

Berserk of Gluttony Season 2 Confirms Spring 2027 Release

Image Courtesy of ACGT

Berserk of Gluttony Season 2 has revealed with this latest update that it will be making its debut sometime next April as part of the Spring 2027 anime schedule. The new episodes will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll outside of Japan when they hit, and that’s currently where you can catch up with everything that has happened in the first season so far. It’s also set to have a returning production staff too with Tetsuya Yanagisawa and Kenichi Ishikura directing the new season for ACGT, Mariko Kunisawa returning to provide the scripts, and Takafumi Furusawa providing the character designs.

Berserk of Gluttony Season 2 will also feature a returning voice cast with Ryota Osaka as Fate Graphite, Tomokazu Seki as Greed, Hisako Tojo as Roxy Heart, Misato Matsuoka as Myne, Hitomi Sekine as Eris, and Takehito Koyasu as Aaron all confirmed to reprise their respective roles thus far. No concrete release date has been set for the new episodes as of this time, unfortunately, but that also leaves you plenty of time to catch up with everything that’s happened. There’s also an English dub for it available too if you prefer to see it that way.

What to Know for Berserk of Gluttony

Courtesy of ACGT

Berserk of Gluttony is set in a fantasy world where every person is born with an innate skill. Fate is born with a skill that seems useless at first as he’s incredibly weak, but soon he discovers that it can make him stronger than ever. When he stumbles on a dark weapon named Greed, Fate now finds himself stuck in a cycle where he needs to kill as many monsters as he can in order to keep his growing hunger at bay. It makes for an interesting dynamic that’s sure to develop further with the new season.

Berserk of Gluttony really did go under the radar when it first hit back in 2023, and it was due to all of the competition surrounding it at the time. Unfortunately that’s looking to be the same case here as the next season is coming during an incredibly packed 2027 of new anime releases, so we’ll have to see how it all works out. Are you looking forward to Berserk of Gluttony Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.