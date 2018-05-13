‘Boruto’ Just Showed Off The Power Of The Ninja Tools

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans have been in love with the series ever since it began the famous Chunin Exams arc that has been previously adapted in the manga and Boruto: Naruto the Movie.

Like in the movie, Boruto gives in to the use of the powerful Ninja Tools, and after much description, fans finally got to see the full power of the Ninja Tools in action as Boruto used them to carry his team through to the third round of the Chunin Exams.

Boruto, feeling the pressure from both his team and his dad, tries his best to defend his team’s flag from a team of triplets from the Hidden Mist Village but ultimately fails as the triplets outsmart him with their clone jutsu tactics.

In this moment, Boruto absolutely loathes the thought of losing and gives in to using the Ninja Tool Katasuke gave him. He’s been wearing it this whole time, but finally felt it was time to use it to summon a large water jutsu along with a bolt of lightning from an electric jutsu to defeat the triplets.

Tenten marvels at this since it seems like Boruto is signing too fast for the eye to see, which seems like natural thing for the son of the Hokage, but Boruto and fans know the truth is much more insidious.

This seems like a small thing now, as Boruto has gotten away with it but fans know where this decision leads as the Ninja Tools play a major part of the arc covered in the film, Boruto: Naruto the Movie, in which Boruto trains under Sasuke in order to impress his father and get him to pay more attention, something he’s been dealing during the entire series to this point. But he’s hesitant to join the upcoming Chunin Exam, and only does so when he’s talked into cheating by using specialized chakra technology by Katasuke.

The next development is a bit more severe and comes during the solo rounds of the Chunin Exams, but that big moment for Boruto may take a bit longer than expected given that the series will extend the fights a bit. But once Boruto faces his judgment for cheating, which is indeed what he did by using the Ninja Tools, it’s going to be severe.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.