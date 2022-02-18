Boruto Preview Teases The Code Battle Finale

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has seen the creator of Naruto make a major comeback as the writer of the manga, with Masashi Kishimoto taking some major players off the board by killing both the head of Kara, Jigen, and the Nine-Tailed Fox Kurama. Though the anime series has moved on from the battle against Kara for now, the manga has Konoha facing a new threat within the organization in Code, with the latest battle seemingly coming to a close.

In the previous chapter of the Shonen franchise created by Masashi Kishimoto, it would seem that Boruto Uzumaki has perished as a result of his part in the battle against Code, with Kawaki being forced to blast a hole through the son of the Seventh’s chest in order to stop the nefarious plans of Momoshiki, the villain hiding inside of Boruto’s body. Though Momoshiki has seemingly fallen, the battle is continuing to show off the true power of Code, who has a jutsu that allows him to create scratches on any surface that helps him to teleport to anywhere the cuts have been made.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the new promo for the sixty-eight chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ manga which is slated to arrive this March and will seemingly bring to an end the current battle against Code, with Kara members Eida and Daemon waiting in the wings:

https://twitter.com/Abdul_S172/status/1494346968168022020?s=20&t=SluVjpMMAGfd6wzSRBVtqw

While these events are currently playing out in the pages of Boruto’s manga, it might be some time before we see this fight against Code take place in the anime series, as the television series currently has Boruto and the other members of Team 7 infiltrating an island to fight against pirates and avert a new threat to the ninja world. With the anime making major moves outside of the events of the manga, such as making Sarada a Chunin and making Kawaki an official member of Konoha, it will be interesting to see if these events play out in the manga as well.

How do you think the battle against Code will come to an end? Do you think Boruto is really dead in his own series?