New Naruto Promo Previews Boruto Chapter 67

Naruto has welcomed some heavy updates in its time, and the series is still pursuing those blows with its sequel. If you are caught up with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, you will know how wild things have gotten in the manga as of late. Its most recent update left Boruto Uzumaki’s life in the balance, and we’ve now a new promo has dropped teasing the manga’s next steps.

As you can see below, the promo was released by Shueisha in Weekly Shonen Jump. It was there fans learned Boruto is still working on its fight with Kawaki, and the boy is trying to cope with all that has happened as of late.

“Boruto and Kawaii, whose fates have been turned upside down by Karma! Their fierce battle over Karma has reached a new stage. What lies ahead [for them],” the new promo reads.

As you can see, Shueisha is keeping things vague about the chapter, but Boruto has a lot of fallout to wade through. The manga put out a wild chapter last month that put Naruto’s son in the greatest danger of his life. After being taken over by Momoshiki, Boruto was able to wrestle enough control away to fight Kawaki. It was there the friends spoke, and Boruto asked the other to kill him.

You can imagine how unhappy the decision made Naruto, but the Hokage failed to stop his son’s suicide mission. Kawaki ended the chapter by running Boruto through with a massive blow, leaving Naruto and the others in shock. Now, fans are wanting to know how chapter 67 will resolve the situation and whether Boruto is making it out of this battle alive.

What do you think of this new Naruto promo? How do you think Boruto chapter 67 will go down this month? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.