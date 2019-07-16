Boruto Gives Sai His Own Genin Team

Although Naruto fans still have some questions about Sai’s rank, they do know that his role in the Hidden Leaf Village is to gather intelligence. He might have been involved with how the Chunin Exams played out on Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, but fans have noticed that he hasn’t exactly been assigned a burgeoning Genin squad of his own. But the latest episode of the series has changed that in a surprising way.

In Episode 115 of the series, Sai was surprisingly assigned his very own Genin squad that was perfectly tailored to his intelligence gathering missions in the village. Team 25 didn’t think they were suited to shinobi work, but now they’re on the proper path to becoming true ninja.

Episode 115 of the series shed a light on the rarely seen Team 25, which includes Houki Taketori (who fans have noted as Kakashi’s mini-me), Hako Kuroi, and Renga Kokubo. It’s revealed that without a Jonin as their lead, they have been left to fend for themselves and have made plenty of mistakes. Because they didn’t quite understand how to use each other’s abilities to their fullest, they have been limited to grunt work and D level missions unlike their peers.

But when the three of them help to uncover and defuse a hidden bomb in the post office, Kakashi witnessed their skill and helped pair them with Sai. It’s revealed at the end of the episode that Kakashi recommended they pair with Sai because Houki has a photographic memory, Hako has a keen perception, and Renga has strong defensive abilities.

Their abilities make them a good fit for intelligence missions, and this now sets them on a greater path as they use their skills for a more refined purpose. They’re not outright strong fighters like the other Genin shown so far (they didn’t get very far in the Chunin Exams), but that’s not their expertise. It might be awhile before fans see this team again in the anime, but at least now they have a proper teacher in Sai.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.