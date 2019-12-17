Boruto Reveals Sakura’s Hilarious Confrontation with Sasuke

One of the more enticing aspects of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ time travel arc was that Sasuke came along with Boruto to the Hidden Leaf Village of the past. Since they traveled back in time to the period after he left the village, Sasuke was forced to confront how those around him were impacted by his decision back then. While Boruto met the younger version of his father and started to learn more about his father’s past, Sasuke kept having chance run-ins with the young Sakura. Despite her saving him, she was suspicious of him.

As the Naruto 20th Anniversary time travel arc came to an end, Sakura finally confronted Sasuke about the “mysterious” note she found with hers and Sasuke’s name on it. But thanks to Jiraiya’s hilariously quick thinking, the confrontation went a much different direction than anyone would have expected.

Episode 136 of the series sees Sakura finally ask Sasuke about the note, but unfortunately he can’t think of a good lie. But Jiraiya, quick witted as he is, came up with the hilarious story that Sasuke and Boruto were actually big fans of his Make-Out Tactics book. Because they were so devout, they did a lot of research on the author and those around him. Even going as far as to have a rough training exercise (which was the excuse used to hide the fight with Urashiki) because they’re such big fans.

Sasuke and Boruto are mortified by this, but all Sasuke can do is agree to this story and say that Jiraiya’s Make-Out Paradise made a huge impact on him. Sakura, hilariously, then dubs Sasuke a creep and drops all the questions from there because she no longer wants anything to do with him. Boruto wonders if there was a better excuse to use, but Jiraiya is right that their story needed to be that extreme to work. It’s not like it matters as Sasuke wiped everyone’s memories anyway soon after.

