Adorable Boruto Cosplay Brings Sarada to Life

One of the most interesting draws of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was seeing how the original cast of Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto grew up and eventually had families of their own. But while Boruto is the main character of the series and is the name gracing the title, arguably the most interesting character of the new generation of young shinobi was Sasuke and Sakura’s daughter, Sarada. She’s the one with the dreams of being Hokage, and she’s the one who is committed to become a strong shinobi leader when compared to her more lax comrade.

In fact a key part of the series early on was an arc crafted by Kishimoto himself in which Sarada sought ought her absentee father and brought their family closer together with one fierce battle. She’s unfortunately taken a backseat in the series ever since then, so fans have been eagerly waiting to see when Sarada would be in the spotlight again.

But until then, at least fans can continue to show Sarada love in other big ways such as cosplay. One adorable take on the character was shared by artist @anongnoon (who you can find on Instagram here), and it goes to show how strong of a character design Sarada has that she’s able to craft a silhouette without mirroring her parents’ looks too much. Check it out:

As the series continues to unfold (whether it be the manga or the much slower pace of the anime), one of the core threads of Sarada’s character is whether or not she will become the Hokage in the future. She mentioned how it’s her goal, and if it’s anything like the original series, there’s a good chance that we will see her achieve her dream someday. But at the same time, the story is going to have to leave some room to allow her to show growth as much as Boruto has. Because if it’s not built up properly, it might seem like it’s coming out of nowhere.

How do you fell about Sarada's role in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations so far? Do you think she will become the Hokage in the future? Are you hoping she gets her own focused arc again someday?