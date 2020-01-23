Boruto Reveals Sarada’s New Outfit for Mujina Bandits Arc

Boruto has drawn critics in its tenure so far, but the sequel is hoping to quiet them in the next week. At long last, the series plans to adapt its first manga-based arc, and readers are hyped for the story. The Mujina Bandits arc stands as one of the manga’s best, but the anime needs to set up the story just a bit. And to do so, it seems like Sarada Uchiha will be getting a tiny makeover.

Recently, a slew of first-look still went up for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The pictures tease the start of the Mujina Bandits arc, and it is there fans can check out Sarada’s wildly different look.

As you can see down below, the pictures see Sarada with her hair pulled back into a loose tail. Half of her hair is covered by a fashionable white beret, and she adds to the look with some yellow glasses.

Sarada event goes so far as to change her outfit for the arc’s premiere. The heroine is wearing a collared cut-off blouse completed with a striped tie. With a bag on her shoulder, Sarada looks more like a professional than a ninja, and that is kind of the point.

According to reported details, Sarada will begin the arc undercover. She will be posing as a journalist writing on Hozuki prison, the jail where both Naruto and Mitsuki have snuck in. Team Seven has been tasked with protecting a member of the Majina Bandits, but they aren’t quite sure who the big threat is. While Boruto stays close to the target, Sarada will move around to assess their threats, and she will do so under the guise of a curious writer.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.