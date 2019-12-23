Boruto Gives Sarada a Major Promotion

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations continues the intense battle against Kara in the latest chapter of the series, and now Boruto, Sarada, Mitsuki, and Kawaki are pinned down by Boro’s mysterious techniques. This makeshift Team 7 is at a loss for what to do now that Naruto is still in danger and trapped in Jigen’s coffin, and they need to quickly come up with a plan as to how to make their move on Boro as it’s been revealed that Boruto and Kawaki’s Karma seals can’t deal with this strange technique. But who’s going to lead the team?

Chapter 41 of the series answers this question as this new line-up for Team 7 also comes with a new Captain as Boruto, Mitsuki, and Kawaki decide that Sarada should be their Team Captain going forward as she’s the only one who can quickly make calls the others will listen to without much argument.

When they realize that Boro’s technique can’t be dealt with just Karma seal power alone, Mitsuki reveals that he has a plan of attack but before they make their move says they should decide on a commander. Needing someone who can unite the team quickly, Mitsuki suggests Sarada would be a good pick considering her call to retreat helped save them from Boro in the first place.

Boruto tries to argue as to why he should lead, but Kawaki and Mitsuki quickly agree that he isn’t suited to that role. He soon agrees as they don’t really have the time to argue, and they need as much of a chance to beat Boro as they can. With that decided, Sarada takes her role as Captain and she even notes that the name has a good ring to it…but not as good as “Hokage.”

It’s from here that Team 7 begins their attack on Boro with Sarada in the lead, and their plan manages to injure Boro significantly. In fact it does so well that Boro gets desperate and tries to attack the trapped Naruto as the chapter comes to a close. But it’s clear that with Sarada in the definite role as Captain that this new Team 7 stands a real fighting chance.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.