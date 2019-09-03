Intense Naruto Artwork Imagines Sarada’s Deadly Adult Design

While the Boruto anime has kept audiences split for the last few months, the manga has never been more impressive. These days, fans are keeping up with Naruto and Sasuke as they fight a new boss, and they have been reminded how intense the Uchiha is. Now, one artist has taken to imagine how Sasuke’s kid will take after her dad as an adult, and they did not spare any expense.

Taking to Reddit, a fan known as Raikiri shared a piece of artwork they did of Sarada Uchiha in a few years. The young adult look imagines how the heroine could look as the sequel continues, and the sleek design has fans begging for it to become canon one day.

As you can see below, this version of Sarada is the perfect blend of Sasuke and Sakura. When it comes to coloring, Sarada looks just like Sasuke with her dark hair, but it is long like Sakura’s was as a young girl. Her facial features also belong to her mother, and her pink sleeves top takes after the medic to boot. However, the rest of the look is all on Sasuke including the sword.

After all, Sasuke has become a famed use of kenjutsu, and his skills would be passed down to Sarada. The hero may have agreed to mentor Boruto, but Sarada will need her own in with battle. Sure, the Sharingan will take her far along with her insane strength, but kenjutsu would take Sarada up an even higher notch.

At this point, there is no telling whether or not Boruto will get to a timeskip where Sarada will be older, but fans are keeping their fingers crossed. The anime did confirm Boruto Uzumaki will be seen as an older ninja fighting against a villain named Kawaki to save his home village. Clearly, Sarada will have aged up with him, and they are hoping the timeskip will do the Uchiha the same justice it did to the Konoha 11 way back when.

