Sasuke Insults Boruto With Horrible Burn

With the current time travel arc focusing on the student and teacher partnership of Boruto and Sasuke heading back to a time long past of Konoha the Hidden Leaf Village in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. While characters old and new, living and dead will be explored here, before Boruto and his teach are able to journey backwards in time, the last remaining member of the Uchiha clan just had to get a vicious crack in before the event. Whether or not he meant to, Sasuke delivered an epic burn to the son of Naruto, clearly hurting the young ninja more than any kunai could.

Viz Media shared the horrible moment between the teacher and his student on their Official Twitter Account, with Sasuke informing Boruto that the two just aren’t in the same league as the relationship that was held between Naruto and his former, departed teacher of Jiraiya:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The two of us haven’t come close to what Jiraiya and Naruto were to each other.” pic.twitter.com/UWEiWmzM8n — VIZ @ Seis Manos 👊 (@VIZMedia) October 17, 2019

Sasuke Uchiha has always been a blunt character, if nothing else, with a sense of humor that is practically non-existent. His relationship with Boruto has always been one of the most interesting parts of the current anime franchise, with the sullen Uchiha clan member taking the role of his sensei throughout. It will definitely be interesting to see what new bonds are formed between the member of the older generation of Konoha and the current son of the Hokage.

With the pair of Konoha ninjas travelling to Konoha long past thanks to a magic turtle and the nefarious actions of Urashiki, we cross our fingers that Boruto manages to find some salve for the epic burns that Sasuke has inadvertently delivered.

What do you think of this titanic burn that is hotter than Sasuke’s Amaterasu? Do you think Boruto and the last member of the Uchiha clan will have a better relationship following the time travel arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.