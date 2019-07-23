Naruto Reveals Cute Detail About Sasuke, Sakura Marriage in Boruto

More than a decade ago, fans were introduce to two very important Leaf ninja named Sasuke and Sakura. The pair might not have gotten along in their youth, but Sakura’s rather loud crush on Sasuke did bring them together years down the line. And thanks to a new update, fans have learned a very cute fact about the couple’s quiet marriage.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations dove into Sakura’s relationship with Sasuke. The pair have been married for more than a decade and have a daughter named Sarada who is living her best life as a genin. However, Sasuke is rarely home due to missions, but it is Ino who reveals why his absence is maybe for the best.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You’re here to buy flowers? Let me guess, Sasuke’s coming home,” Ino asks when Sakura comes to visit her flower shop. When the pink-hair ninja says yes, Ino admits she is actually a bit jealous of one part of Sakura’s relationship.

“Critical missions or not, I wouldn’t stand for a husband who’s almost never home, but I’m also a bit envious of you being able to stay forever a girl in love,” Ino said. “I could never do it.”

Much in the same way Naruto saw Sakura remain steadfast in her love to Sasuke, Boruto is doing the same. The saying goes that absence makes the heart grow fonder, and that must be the case for Sakura. Her pining makes Saskue’s eventual visits all the more meaningful, and even Ino admits she is envious. Yes, she may love her husband Sai, but you can only spend so much time without someone before you hit a nerve. And for some reason, fans are rather certain the Yamanaka couple butt heads more often than not…

So, what do you make of Sasuke and Sakura’s marriage…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.