Boruto Shares Adorable Uchiha Family Scene

It’s been quite a few eventful chapters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations for the last few months, and it’s been an especially big time for Sarada Uchiha. The fight with Kara member Boro resulted in Sarada becoming the de-facto captain of Team 7, and Sarada quickly showed how this was the right decision as she quickly devised a plan to hone in on Boro’s weaknesses. Not only that, but she herself ended up exhausted after the battle when she debuted that she had been working on her own Chidori in the battle and used it to deal a decisive blow to Boro.

This left her in the hospital bed in the latest chapter of the series, and while this would be a big deal in and of itself, fans of the series loved seeing an adorable family scene playing out among the Uchiha as Sasuke and Sakura appear at the young Sarada’s bedside. Considering seeing this family altogether in one place is so rare, it’s a pretty big moment with Chapter 44 of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Boruto manga is doing great 🔥 Sakura finally fished healing Sasuke and now he’s doing okay, Such a lovely moment between Sasuke, Sarada and Sakura ♥️ Kara seems to be more dangerous than the Akatsuki and I have a feeling Jiraiya has something to do with this kk 🗿 pic.twitter.com/ubMBnP6ZJz — Sasuke Uchiha (@SharinganHax) March 20, 2020

When Sarada wakes up in the hospital in the latest chapter of the series, she’s instantly worried about Boruto. She asks a few questions as to his status, but Sasuke and Sakura tell her to get her rest or she won’t be able to help when it’s needed. It’s a small moment for sure, but small moments with this family carries a lot of weight when you consider how much it took to get them to these small points. Sasuke used to keep Sakura and Sarada at a distance, but that’s no longer the case even with Kara’s threat overhead.

How does it feel seeing Sasuke, Sakura, and Sarada all in the same place after all this time? Does it make you want to see more of the Uchiha family life? How do you feel about Sarada’s relationship with her parents in the series thus far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!