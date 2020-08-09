Boruto Puts His Seduction Skills to the Test with Sexy no Jutsu Return

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is now a few episodes into its original take on the manga's Kara saga with the Kara Actuation arc, and now Boruto hilariously put his seduction skills to the test with a return of his Sexy no Jutsu in the newest episode. With Team 7's latest mission involving an investigation into a secret black market for the First Hokage Hashirama Senju's cells, they have had to take a less action-focused approach to their mission this time. It means they are now sneaking their way through the Land of Silence in the hopes of finding new leads.

Boruto has been especially active after what happened to Mitsuki in the previous episode, and thus makes a surprising play when the investigation leads them to a mysterious doctor, Kirisaki, who is spending his time in a bar drinking with a few women. As Boruto sees this, he comes up with the brilliant idea to use his Sexy no Jutsu as a way to get close to Kirisaki and seduce him.

Because they needed to figure out what Kirisaki was carrying in a mysterious briefcase (thinking that it was full of the Hashirama Cells), Boruto uses his Sexy no Jutsu (now making it the third time following its use during the time travel 20th Anniversary and Mujina Bandits arcs) to work his way next to Kirisaki. Kirisaki is entranced right away as we hilariously see Boruto's in-time reactions to Kirisaki creeping on Boruto's now sexy figure.

(Photo: Pierrot)

His seduction of Kirisaki is so successful, in fact, that he quickly gets Kirisaki to leave the bar with him in the attempts to grab the briefcase. But unfortunately, the briefcase is stolen and the hunt for the Hashirama cells only gets more involved. What's even more hilarious about this scene overall, however, is that Konohamaru and Sarada are embarrassed to see Boruto find a use for this jutsu. Meanwhile, Mugino, the new addition to the team is impressed by how useful of a jutsu it is!

Were you surprised to see Boruto's take on the Sexy no Jutsu make a return? Did he end up using this transformation in a smarter way than his father ever did? What are your thoughts on the Kara Actuation arc so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.