Naruto Teases Black Market Trends and Hashirama Cells in Boruto

With the Kara Organization having officially landed in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the major threat that has a strong connection to the celestial ninjas known as the Otsutsuki, Team 7 is having to deal with a unique new problem in the form of a black market that is seemingly selling the cells of the first Hokage, Hashirama! With the founder of Konoha the Hidden Leaf Village easily being one of the strongest ninjas that the world has ever seen, Konoha would be in some serious trouble if the cells of their first Hokage were to wander into the wrong hands.

Boruto and the other members of Team 7 aren't only dealing with the cells from their village's founder, but also with a sick Mitsuki whose illness' origin cannot be deciphered. Though Kara has not arrived to threaten the son of Naruto and the other villagers of Konoha in full force as of yet, it's clear that their experimentation and influence is spreading far beyond their own members. Team 7 suffered a pretty big defeat at the hands of Anato, who had lost himself within his own rage, only to be saved by Victor and his underlings, and it seems as if science is going to be a bigger hindrance to Konoha than an aid moving forward.

Hashirama, as mentioned earlier, was the found of Konoha, having fought against Madara Uchiha throughout the beginning of the village and then in subsequent years when the antagonist believed that his clan should be the ones above all others. Though Hashirama had died years before the start of the Naruto franchise, fans of the anime know that death can hardly keep a good, or bad, ninja down when it comes to the numerous ways that they can be resurrected. The wood wielding ninja last appeared as a part of the fourth ninja world war, being resurrected by Orochimaru and joining the fight against the Akatsuki that was made up of both Obito and Madara.

Though Hashirama hasn't returned since this previous resurrection, it's clear that his power is still insanely valued as his cells are being injected into ninja to give them some serious power boosts that are causing quite the headache for Boruto and his friends.

What do you think of the "return" of Hashirama? Do you think we'll see another resurrection down the road for Boruto?

