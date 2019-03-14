‘Naruto’ Reveals An Important Nara Family Shift

Naruto was never a series that spent big time with family, but Boruto is changing all of that. The franchise is eyeing a family revival for its biggest heroes, and the Nara clan was hit by a big moment not long ago.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out a new episode, and it was there fans caught up with the Nara clan. The family is still a top power in the Hidden Leaf thanks to Shikamaru’s lead of it, but his son falls into a pit rather hard.

As it turns out, Shikadai is being targeted by a clan elder who has an issue with the boy’s career. As a Nara, the man wants Shikamaru’s son to use his clan jutsu more often and train it to become even stronger. However, the boy finds himself leaning more towards wind-type jutsu thanks to his mother Temari.

The episode pits a clear conflict between Shikadai and his clan, but the whole issue is fixed by the end. The elder does not change his stance about the boy though. Shikadai nips it in the bud by separating himself from the massive legacy his father set.

Despite promising to retire, Shikadai decides to carry on his ninja career as a Nara who uses both his Shadow Possession technique and wind-style jutsu. In fact, he goes so far as to even show off a new jutsu, the Shadow Imitation technique, to prove how committed he is to being a top-tier ninja. The episode wraps with Shikadai affirming his interest in wind-style attacks as he asks his mom to properly teach him to use his elemental chakra, so it looks like the boy is ready to move out from underneath his dad’s shadow.

So, are you happy to see Shikadai branch out? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

